2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
127,984KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8717837
- Stock #: 2212C
- VIN: 3MZBM1L71FM142212
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $250 PREPAID VISA AND A FULL TANK OF GAS!
CALL TODAY BEFORE THIS ONE IS SOLD!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Theft
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Rear-Window Wiper
