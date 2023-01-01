$15,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
114,284KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9975557
- Stock #: N614904A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,284 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn CVT SE AWD, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
