2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

114,284 KM

Details Description

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

SE

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

114,284KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9975557
  • Stock #: N614904A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn CVT SE AWD, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

