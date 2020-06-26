Menu
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,089KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5307278
  • Stock #: S20130A
  • VIN: 4A4AJ4AW1FE609632
Exterior Colour
Titanium Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2014 MITSUBISHI RVR GT AWD FULLY LOADED FEATURING A PANORAMIC MOONROOF, ROCKFORD FOSGATE AUDIO SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER AND MUCH MUCH MORE!

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Sunroof
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

