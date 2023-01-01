Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

94,866 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,866KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10404708
  • Stock #: PA5737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 94,866 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsGranite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat2015 Ram 1500 ST4WD 6-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Carpet Floor Covering

Exterior

Fog Lamps
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM

Mechanical

Class IV Receiver Hitch

Additional Features

PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display Overhead Console Antenna Media Hub (USB AUX) Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Temperature & Compass Gauge Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command USB Charging Ports
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: ST Popular Equipment Group Remote Keyless Entry Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Chrome Rear Bumper Chrome Grille Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Chrome Front Bumper Chrome Appearance Group
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Keyless Entry Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2021 Lincoln Navigat...
 36,616 KM
$108,350 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 83,405 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 BMW 7 Series 75...
 134,792 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory