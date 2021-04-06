Menu
2015 RAM 1500

201,084 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

201,084KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6900729
  Stock #: HAC21002A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,084 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 149" Sport, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Power Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
Class IV Receiver Hitch
RamBox Cargo Management System
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Sport Performance Hood
Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System
Black Clearcoat
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
4-Corner Air Suspension
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 8HP70
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 8HP70 (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: Uconnect Access (subscription required) HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

