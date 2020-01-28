Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

  1. 4611099
  2. 4611099
  3. 4611099
  4. 4611099
  5. 4611099
  6. 4611099
  7. 4611099
  8. 4611099
  9. 4611099
  10. 4611099
  11. 4611099
  12. 4611099
  13. 4611099
  14. 4611099
  15. 4611099
  16. 4611099
  17. 4611099
  18. 4611099
  19. 4611099
  20. 4611099
  21. 4611099
  22. 4611099
  23. 4611099
  24. 4611099
  25. 4611099
  26. 4611099
  27. 4611099
  28. 4611099
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,734KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4611099
  • Stock #: 3382A
  • VIN: 4S4BSCDC7F1243294
Exterior Colour
Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Subaru
3737 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 407-8707
1 (877) 847-8150

AS TRADED !!! This vehicle is being sold to the general public as traded and will be sold for a very limited time at a wholesale price.

Typically, we list these vehicles as AS TRADED either because of the age





of vehicle, the mileage or the lack manufacturers warranty. We





encourage anyone purchasing an AS TRADED vehicle to have it inspected by a





third-party mechanic as this vehicle has absolutely no warranty from





the dealership or manufacturer unless otherwise noted in the





description. Although this vehicle is sold without warranty, it may





qualify for an optional extended service plan. Contact dealer for





additional details. It is the purchasers responsibility to personally





verify year, make, model, options and any remaining or extended warranty





prior to purchasing this vehicle.

No Warranty. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE !
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Subaru XV Cross...
 80,590 KM
$17,125 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 149,550 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 78,685 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Audi Halifax

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-2834

Send A Message