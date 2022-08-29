Menu
2015 Toyota Prius

180,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

V Base

Location

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9204490
  • Stock #: PS7448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Station Wagons, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 1.8 L/110

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-XXXX

902-982-3810

Alternate Numbers
1-877-720-7453
