Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

Contact Seller

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,511KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4595412
  • Stock #: SP20032
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV9FW311821
Exterior Colour
Labrador Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2015 TOYOTA RAV4 LE AWD LEGENDARY TOYOTA RELIABILITY AND COMFORT! WELL EQUIPPED LE MODEL WITH HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY BACKUP CAMERA AND MUCH MORE! *We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2011 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 260,250 KM
$921 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 117,986 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC90 Insc...
 8,214 KM
$74,990 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Send A Message