2015 Toyota Tacoma

126,411 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Base

Base

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9994568
  • Stock #: TB12837A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 126,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2015 Toyota Tacoma Base V64WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V VVT-iVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.Awards:* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

