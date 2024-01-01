$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Beetle
Convertible Comfortline
2015 Volkswagen Beetle
Convertible Comfortline
Location
Steele Auto Group
3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-2110
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # VN228443A
- Mileage 98,061 KM
Vehicle Description
This Volkswagen Beetle Convertible boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17" Rotor Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Tiptronic Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P215/55R17 H AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Volvo of Halifax, 3377 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X5.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Volvo Of Halifax
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-453-2110