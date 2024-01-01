Menu
This Volkswagen Beetle Convertible boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17 Rotor Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Tiptronic Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P215/55R17 H AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Volvo of Halifax, 3377 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X5.

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

98,061 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Beetle

Convertible Comfortline

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

Convertible Comfortline

Location

Steele Auto Group

3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-2110

  1. 11406013
  2. 11406013
  3. 11406013
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,061KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # VN228443A
  • Mileage 98,061 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Beetle Convertible boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17" Rotor Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Tiptronic Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P215/55R17 H AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Volvo of Halifax, 3377 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X5.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Volvo Of Halifax

3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-XXXX

902-453-2110

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-2110

2015 Volkswagen Beetle