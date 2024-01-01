Menu
Account
Sign In
Odometer is 14422 kilometers below market average!Gray2015 Volkswagen JettaFWD 6-Speed 2.0L TDI TurbodieselVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you?re in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We?re confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

186,997 KM

Details Description

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
11929118

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,997KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWDA7AJ6FM245838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NL13048A
  • Mileage 186,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 14422 kilometers below market average!Gray2015 Volkswagen JettaFWD 6-Speed 2.0L TDI TurbodieselVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you?re in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We?re confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2016 RAM 2500 for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 RAM 2500 217,456 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Leaf SV - LONGER RANGE BEV/ELECTRIC, NAV, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, BACK UP CAM, POWER EQUIPMENT for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Nissan Leaf SV - LONGER RANGE BEV/ELECTRIC, NAV, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, BACK UP CAM, POWER EQUIPMENT 60,093 KM $25,555 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Rondo LX for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 Kia Rondo LX 137,687 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta