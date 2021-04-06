+ taxes & licensing
902-450-0102
110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8
Rare find! One owner, accident free 2016 BMW X3 that is exceptionally well equipped. M SPORT Package!
This very capable SUV has been well cared for and it shows all around. It has just passed through our rigorous inspection process, has been freshly serviced and is ready for a new home.
With the turbocharged 6 cyl engine, this extraordinary SUV will get to 60 mph in only 5.3 seconds.
Very well equipped:
- 300-hp N55 turbocharged six cyl engine
- All Wheel Drive
- M SPORT PACKAGE
-Sport, Leather, Multi-Function and Heated Steering Wheel;
- Sport Leather Seats (Heated, Memory)
- Factory Navigation
- Harman Kardon surround sound system
- Seat Heating for Rear Seats
- Huge Panoramic Sunroof
- Comfort Access System
- Roller sunblind, rear side windows
- Park Distance Control (PDC)
- Automatic air conditioning
- BMW Head-Up Display
- So much more...
We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.
Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations.
Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.
