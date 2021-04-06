Menu
2016 BMW X3

141,175 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

2016 BMW X3

2016 BMW X3

xDrive35i Msport / HUD / NAV / One Owner / Accident Free

2016 BMW X3

xDrive35i Msport / HUD / NAV / One Owner / Accident Free

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,175KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6834998
  Stock #: 1496
  VIN: 5UXWX7C51G0S17278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Nevada Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare find! One owner, accident free 2016 BMW X3 that is exceptionally well equipped. M SPORT Package!

This very capable SUV has been well cared for and it shows all around. It has just passed through our rigorous inspection process, has been freshly serviced and is ready for a new home.

With the turbocharged 6 cyl engine, this extraordinary SUV will get to 60 mph in only 5.3 seconds. 

Very well equipped: 

- 300-hp N55 turbocharged six cyl engine

- All Wheel Drive

- M SPORT PACKAGE

-Sport, Leather, Multi-Function and Heated Steering Wheel;

- Sport Leather Seats (Heated, Memory)

- Factory Navigation

- Harman Kardon surround sound system

- Seat Heating for Rear Seats

- Huge Panoramic Sunroof

- Comfort Access System

- Roller sunblind, rear side windows

- Park Distance Control (PDC)

- Automatic air conditioning

- BMW Head-Up Display

- So much more...

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

