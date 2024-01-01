Menu
2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE 1LT, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, DRIVERS INFORMATION CENTER, ONSTAR, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS START AND MORE. VALUE PRICED! VEHICLE SOLD WITH NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AND A FULL TANK OF GAS!

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

111,908 KM

$10,494

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$10,494

+ taxes & licensing

111,908KM
Used
VIN 1G1PE5SB6G7189050

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,908 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE 1LT, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, DRIVER'S INFORMATION CENTER, ONSTAR, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS START AND MORE. VALUE PRICED!

VEHICLE SOLD WITH NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AND A FULL TANK OF GAS!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Anti-Theft

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Onboard Computer
Wheel Covers
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

$10,494

+ taxes & licensing

