$10,494+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited LT
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$10,494
+ taxes & licensing
111,908KM
Used
VIN 1G1PE5SB6G7189050
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,908 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE 1LT, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, DRIVER'S INFORMATION CENTER, ONSTAR, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS START AND MORE. VALUE PRICED!
VEHICLE SOLD WITH NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AND A FULL TANK OF GAS!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Wheel Covers
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
