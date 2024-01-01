Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

101,314 KM

Details Description

$10,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LS | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | PwrWindows

Watch This Vehicle
11949003

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LS | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | PwrWindows

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 11949003
  2. 11949003
  3. 11949003
  4. 11949003
  5. 11949003
  6. 11949003
  7. 11949003
Contact Seller

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,314KM
VIN 1G1PL5SH6G7119154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Medium Titanium Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,314 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2015 Subaru Forester Convenience | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 Subaru Forester Convenience | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth 183,297 KM $10,498 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | Cruise for sale in Halifax, NS
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | Cruise 280,449 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX | SunRoof | USB | Keyless | Cruise | PwrWindows for sale in Halifax, NS
2011 Honda CR-V EX | SunRoof | USB | Keyless | Cruise | PwrWindows 65,821 KM $10,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,991

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze