$10,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited LS | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | PwrWindows
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited LS | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | PwrWindows
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$10,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,314KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PL5SH6G7119154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Medium Titanium Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,314 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From City Mazda
2015 Subaru Forester Convenience | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth 183,297 KM $10,498 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE | USB | XM | Bluetooth | Keyless | Cruise 280,449 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX | SunRoof | USB | Keyless | Cruise | PwrWindows 65,821 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,991
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2016 Chevrolet Cruze