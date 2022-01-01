Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

33,518 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,518KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8122104
  Stock #: N057316A

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 33,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Steele Hyundai MVI and Ride. All MVI and Ride vehicles have been inspected and brought up to provincial motor vehicle inspection standards.We also change the oil as part of our process to get this vehicle ready for you.Warranty: There is a 30-day 50/50 split warranty on parts and labor on any motor vehicle inspection items.Please note items such as air conditioning & engine lights are not MVI related items.

Vehicle Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

