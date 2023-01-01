Menu
Recent Arrival! 2016 Chrysler Town & Country Premium ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY Black/Light Greystone Leather.Bright White Clearcoat 2016 Chrysler Town & Country Premium ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY FWD 6-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT

114,495 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours

PREMIUM

PREMIUM

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

114,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 114,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY -inc: Bright Door Handles
DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: HDMI Input Jack Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) Blu-Ray/DVD Player Remote USB Port - Charge Only 3rd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen

