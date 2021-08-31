Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

117,380 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

SE

SE

Location

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

117,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7753644
  • Stock #: H22107A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 117,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn SE, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEXFUEL (STD)
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E SE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FlexFuel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Easy Clean Floor Mats 3 Zone Manual Control Front & Rear A/C 6 Speakers Body Color Bodyside Molding Body Color Sill Applique Rear Air Conditi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

