2016 Ford C-MAX

LOCATED AT

Steele Subaru

3737 Kempt Road

Halifax B3K-4X6

(902) 407-8707

1 (877) 847-8150







Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Safety Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Auxiliary Audio Jack

Driver Side Airbag

Leather Wrapped Wheel

Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.