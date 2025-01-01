Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Magnetic2016 Ford Edge SELAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2016 Ford Edge

171,900 KM

Details Description Features

$18,616

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Edge

Watch This Vehicle
12568331

2016 Ford Edge

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$18,616

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J89GBB28620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Magnetic2016 Ford Edge SELAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Additional Features

WHEELS: 18" POLISHED ALUMINUM
EBONY FRONT HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt) 6-way power front-passenger seat and 4-way adjustable headrests
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL
CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE (PRE-INSTALLED) -inc: Custom accessory Tonneau Cover Cargo Area Protector Rear Bumper Protector
ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 -inc: Transmission: 6-Spd SelectShift Auto w/Sport Mode
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE -inc: Panoramic Vista Roof Voice-Activated Navigation System
EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A -inc: Engine Block Heater SYNC 3 enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities AppLink 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports...
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Steering Wheel All-Weather Floor Mats
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) cross traffic alert 110V Power Outlet Auto-Dimming Driver's Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2015 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 Honda CR-V Touring 135,000 KM $14,989 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Focus Titanium for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Ford Focus Titanium 226,636 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SE for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Ford EcoSport SE 44,633 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,616

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2016 Ford Edge