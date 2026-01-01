Menu
Account
Sign In
6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

2016 Ford F-150

172,001 KM

Details Description

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
14139460

2016 Ford F-150

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
172,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP9GFC08112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magma
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,001 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited 125,592 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 186,084 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche Boxster 718 Base for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Porsche Boxster 718 Base 49,716 KM $78,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2016 Ford F-150