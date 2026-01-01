$18,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford F-150
2016 Ford F-150
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
172,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP9GFC08112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magma
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,001 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2016 Ford F-150