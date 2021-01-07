Menu
2016 Ford F-150

73,299 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

XLT

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

73,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6598881
  • Stock #: E13325A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,299 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302

Vehicle Features

Equipment Group 300A Base
Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
MAGNETIC
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
TIRES: LT245/70R17E BSW A/T
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 197 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: tow/haul/sport mode (STD)
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Front & Rear Off-Road Tuned Shock Absorbers Skid Plates
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE -inc: preselected springs/GAWR (rating varies by model/engine) and extra-heavy-duty alternator Snow plow mode is activated by a dash-mounted button that temporarily turns off non-essential features to provide dedicated power to...
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to 11 100 lbs Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver conf...
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST -inc: trailer hook up light Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver configurable

