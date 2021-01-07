Equipment Group 300A Base

Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio

MAGNETIC

TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

TIRES: LT245/70R17E BSW A/T

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 197 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: tow/haul/sport mode (STD)

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Front & Rear Off-Road Tuned Shock Absorbers Skid Plates

SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE -inc: preselected springs/GAWR (rating varies by model/engine) and extra-heavy-duty alternator Snow plow mode is activated by a dash-mounted button that temporarily turns off non-essential features to provide dedicated power to...

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to 11 100 lbs Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver conf...