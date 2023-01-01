LITHIUM GREY

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package

110V/400W OUTLET -inc: 2nd outlet in console

TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT -inc: P275/65R18 OWL all-terrain spare tire

WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM

BLACK SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders storage

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: tow/haul/sport mode (STD)

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Front & Rear Off-Road Tuned Shock Absorbers Skid Plates

XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/T Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic painted p...

SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE -inc: preselected springs/GAWR (rating varies by model/engine) and extra-heavy-duty alternator Snow plow mode is activated by a dash-mounted button that temporarily turns off non-essential features to provide dedicated power to...

SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display 8.0" LCD productivity screen in instrumen...