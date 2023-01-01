Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

53,689 KM

Details Description Features

$55,044

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$55,044

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$55,044

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,689KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9894848
  • Stock #: FD73928A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lithium Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Lithium Gray2016 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 5.0L V8 FFVVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

LITHIUM GREY
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package
110V/400W OUTLET -inc: 2nd outlet in console
TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT -inc: P275/65R18 OWL all-terrain spare tire
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM
BLACK SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders storage
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: tow/haul/sport mode (STD)
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Front & Rear Off-Road Tuned Shock Absorbers Skid Plates
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/T Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic painted p...
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE -inc: preselected springs/GAWR (rating varies by model/engine) and extra-heavy-duty alternator Snow plow mode is activated by a dash-mounted button that temporarily turns off non-essential features to provide dedicated power to...
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display 8.0" LCD productivity screen in instrumen...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 100 lbs Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2021 Jeep Compass Up...
 16,183 KM
$31,488 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 58,851 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 85,594 KM
$20,788 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory