2016 Honda Accord Sport LEATHER | SUNROOF 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.2016 Honda Accord Sport LEATHER | SUNROOF FWD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTECSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Accord owners from this generation typically rave about a refined four-cylinder powertrain, plenty of at-hand storage in the cabin, easy-to-use features, a generous trunk, decent rear seat space, good fuel mileage and an overall pleasant-to-drive experience. Performance thrills and output from V6-powered models is highly rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards:* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2016 Honda Accord

43,582 KM

Details Description

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

2016 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

  1. 11440649
  2. 11440649
  3. 11440649
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,582KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLACK - BLACK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PS8201
  • Mileage 43,582 KM

Vehicle Description

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

2016 Honda Accord