2016 Honda Civic

LX

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,573KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4884240
  • Stock #: U301804A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F55GH028626
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

This 2016 Civic has just arrived and will gt a complete detailing as well as go through our rigorous Honda certified inspection. It will also come with a fresh 2 year MVI and oil change. The 2016 Civic LX comes loaded with features like air conditioning, heated seats, touch screen infotainment, back up camera and much more. Be the first to test drive and we'll even bring it to your driveway, completely sanitized.

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

