6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9
902-453-2834
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Fairway Honda
41-43 Confederation Drive
Corner Brook A2H-6T2
(709) 634-8881
1 (877) 373-5681
Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+Recent Arrival!
CARFAX Canada One Owner Odometer is 12205 kilometers below market average! Aegean Blue 2016 Honda Civic Touring THIS 1 OWNER GEM IS WAITING FOR YOU!! FWD CVT 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V
*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black/Gray Leather, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 450-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
Honda Certified Details:
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.* * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty* * 100 Point Inspection * Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles * Vehicle history report
Reviews: * This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Fairway Honda - Community Driven!
Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9