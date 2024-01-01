2016 Honda CR-V

Menu
<span style=font-weight: 400;>500+Used *</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Preferred rate financing available</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span>

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Used
136,630KM
VIN 2HKRM4H30GH104227

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,630 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

