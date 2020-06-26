+ taxes & licensing
902-453-2834
6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9
902-453-2834
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Fairway Honda
41-43 Confederation Drive
Corner Brook A2H-6T2
(709) 634-8881
1 (877) 373-5681
Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsRecent Arrival!
CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents White 2016 Honda CR-V EX-L LOW KM, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, LEATHER, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH AWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC
*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, AWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.048 Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/CD w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
Honda Certified Details:
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.* * 100 Point Inspection * Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
Reviews: * Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Fairway Honda - Community Driven!
Warranty is Available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9