$7,991+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance | Cam | USB | HtdSeats |Bluetooth
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$7,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,218KM
VIN KMHDH4AE9GU556351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Heated Grey Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,218 KM
Vehicle Description
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
2016 Hyundai Elantra