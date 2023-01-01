Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

128,769 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0L Turbo

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0L Turbo

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,769KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10053996
  • Stock #: NB41535B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,769 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Frost White Pearl2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0L TurboAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V TurbochargedVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
FROST WHITE

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

