2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

129,013 KM

$18,928

+ tax & licensing
$18,928

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

SPORT

SPORT

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 10519950
  2. 10519950
$18,928

+ taxes & licensing

129,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10519950
  • Stock #: NB41535B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Frost White Pearl2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0L TurboAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V TurbochargedVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry.Certified.Certification Program Details: 85 Point inspection Fluid Top Ups Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Oil Change Recall Check Copy Of Carfax ReportALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you?re in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We?re confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
FROST WHITE

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
