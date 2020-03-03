Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium AWD heated seats bluetooth and more!

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,384KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4744701
  • Stock #: H20413P
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB6GG337096
Exterior Colour
Serrano Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X5
(902) 454-1000
1 (877) 213-8449

PICS COMINGGET PRE APPROVED TODAY!



The Maritimes Leading Credit Specialist Team! GOOD/ BAD/ NO CREDIT? Divorce? Self-Employed? New to Canada? Child Tax? Pensions? Our team has you covered! APPLY FOR YOUR PREAPPROVAL TODAY! 0% Down, 90 Day no payments, Cash Back Options. Credit Specialists on standby 24/7 to get you behind the wheel today! Cut and paste the following URL into your search bar and apply today; https://www.steelehyundai.com/can-i-get-financing.htm

Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

902-982-3810

1-877-720-7453

