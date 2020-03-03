Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury AWD leather sunroof loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury AWD leather sunroof loaded

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

  1. 4801128
  2. 4801128
  3. 4801128
  4. 4801128
Contact Seller

$19,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,574KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4801128
  • Stock #: D20093A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB9GG321572
Exterior Colour
FROST WHITE
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X5
(902) 454-1000
1 (877) 213-8449

PICS COMINGGET PRE APPROVED TODAY!



The Maritimes Leading Credit Specialist Team! GOOD/ BAD/ NO CREDIT? Divorce? Self-Employed? New to Canada? Child Tax? Pensions? Our team has you covered! APPLY FOR YOUR PREAPPROVAL TODAY! 0% Down, 90 Day no payments, Cash Back Options. Credit Specialists on standby 24/7 to get you behind the wheel today! Cut and paste the following URL into your search bar and apply today; https://www.steelehyundai.com/can-i-get-financing.htm

Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Ford F-150 Lari...
 72,766 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 20,057 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 20,148 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3810

Alternate Numbers
1-877-720-7453

Send A Message