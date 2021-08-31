Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

88,692 KM

Details Description

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2.4L GLS

2.4L GLS

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

88,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7859439
  • Stock #: HAC21016A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PLATINUM
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,692 KM

Vehicle Description

H-PromiseExtensive120 Point Inspection has been completed.Current service and motor vehicle inspection have been completed.A Carfax vehicle history report will be provided.Qualifies for several warranty upgrade options and reduced interest rates.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

