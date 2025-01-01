Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Ash Black2016 Hyundai TucsonAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive I4VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2016 Hyundai Tucson

183,975 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle
12540337

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,975KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA42GU101098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Ash Black2016 Hyundai TucsonAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive I4VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Ash Black
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2011 Dodge Dakota SXT for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2011 Dodge Dakota SXT 183,454 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 92,197 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 153,320 KM $50,930 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2016 Hyundai Tucson