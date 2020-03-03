Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium AWD POWER SEATS BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT MONITOR

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium AWD POWER SEATS BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT MONITOR

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,929KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4700463
  • Stock #: S20067A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA46GU231515
Exterior Colour
ASH BLACK
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
2016 HYUNDAI TUCSON PREMIUM AWD 66,000KM! 1 YEAR WARRANTY REMAINING PREMIUM TRIM LEVEL FEATURING EHATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS POWER DRIVERS SEATS BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE!*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

