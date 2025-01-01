Menu
Recent Arrival! Bright White Clearcoat 2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT VALUE MARKET PRICING!!. ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2016 Jeep Cherokee

129,956 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

13163696

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,956KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS6GW316153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Bright White Clearcoat2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited4WD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF

Mechanical

3.251 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing>

2016 Jeep Cherokee