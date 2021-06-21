Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Compass

112,004 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Compass

2016 Jeep Compass

High Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Compass

High Altitude

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 7419641
  2. 7419641
  3. 7419641
  4. 7419641
  5. 7419641
  6. 7419641
  7. 7419641
  8. 7419641
  9. 7419641
  10. 7419641
  11. 7419641
  12. 7419641
  13. 7419641
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,004KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7419641
  • Stock #: E13970A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4WD 4dr High Altitude, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
RADIO: 430 -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Body-Colour Liftgate Applique ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Jeep Cherokee L...
 106,576 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE
 182,470 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX ...
 28,849 KM
$22,977 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory