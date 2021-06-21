2016 Jeep Compass

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4WD 4dr High Altitude, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
RADIO: 430 -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Body-Colour Liftgate Applique ...
