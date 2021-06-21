2016 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 0 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7419641

7419641 Stock #: E13970A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 112,004 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features BRIGHT WHITE TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD) ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD) DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD) RADIO: 430 -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Body-Colour Liftgate Applique ...

