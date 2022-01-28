$29,990+ tax & licensing
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3810
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Steele Auto Group
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
152,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8181597
- Stock #: N286826A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,606 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD 4dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Remote Start System
Supplemental Front Seat Side Air Bags
Black Clearcoat
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Body Color/Accent Color Grille Body Color Appliques Front Bumper Body Color Appliques Rear Bumper
RADIO: 430N -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Display Remote USB Port 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6