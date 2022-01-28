Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Wrangler

152,606 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

  1. 8181597
  2. 8181597
  3. 8181597
  4. 8181597
  5. 8181597
  6. 8181597
  7. 8181597
  8. 8181597
  9. 8181597
  10. 8181597
  11. 8181597
  12. 8181597
  13. 8181597
  14. 8181597
  15. 8181597
  16. 8181597
  17. 8181597
  18. 8181597
  19. 8181597
  20. 8181597
  21. 8181597
Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

152,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8181597
  • Stock #: N286826A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,606 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Remote Start System
Supplemental Front Seat Side Air Bags
Black Clearcoat
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Body Color/Accent Color Grille Body Color Appliques Front Bumper Body Color Appliques Rear Bumper
RADIO: 430N -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Display Remote USB Port 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 109,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SEL
 111,644 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS
 89,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3810

Alternate Numbers
1-877-720-7453
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory