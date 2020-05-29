2016 Mazda CX-3

+ taxes & licensing
2016 MAZXDA CX-3 GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE. ONE OWNER. DEALER MAINTAINED. FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, SUNROOF AND MORE. VERY LOW MILEAGE. NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY. MAINTENANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE OR APPLY ONLINE NOW.
We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 30 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance; you will not be disappointed!
