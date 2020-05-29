Menu
$17,968

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD

2016 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$17,968

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,101KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5129864
  • Stock #: 2508A
  • VIN: JM1DKBD77G0118183
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
2016 MAZXDA CX-3 GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE. ONE OWNER. DEALER MAINTAINED. FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, SUNROOF AND MORE. VERY LOW MILEAGE. NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY. MAINTENANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE OR APPLY ONLINE NOW.

We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 30 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance;  you will not be disappointed!   
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Rear-Folding Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Alarm System
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Sun Roof
  • Electric Mirrors
  • Rear Heating
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Rear-Window Wiper
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

