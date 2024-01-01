$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GX
2016 Mazda CX-5
GX
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
117,501KM
Used
VIN JM3KE2BY2G0802561
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5261C
- Mileage 117,501 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MAZDA CX-5 GX
VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI
NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
CARFAX REPORT
FULL TANK OF GAS
$100 GAS CARD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Rear-Window Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email City Mazda
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Mazda CX-5