<em><strong>2016 MAZDA CX-5 GX</strong></em> <em><strong>VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI</strong></em> <em><strong>NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY</strong></em> <em><strong>CARFAX REPORT</strong></em> <em><strong>FULL TANK OF GAS</strong></em> <em><strong>$100 GAS CARD</strong></em>

2016 Mazda CX-5

117,501 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5

GX

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,501KM
Used
VIN JM3KE2BY2G0802561

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5261C
  • Mileage 117,501 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MAZDA CX-5 GX

VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI

NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY

CARFAX REPORT

FULL TANK OF GAS

$100 GAS CARD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Rear-Window Wiper

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2016 Mazda CX-5