2016 Mazda CX-5

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Side Airbags

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Split Rear Seats

Rear-Folding Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Security Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Alarm System

FULLY EQUIPPED

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Aux input

Electric Mirrors

USB port

Keyless Start

HD Radio

Bluetooth Connection

Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.