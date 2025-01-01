$16,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS | Cam | USB | Htd Seats | Bluetooth | Keyless
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS | Cam | USB | Htd Seats | Bluetooth | Keyless
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$16,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,827KM
VIN 3MZBM1V76GM313647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Heated Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,827 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From City Mazda
2021 Mazda CX-9 GT | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB 84,127 KM $30,991 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa SL | USB | Bluetooth | Keyless | Cruise 44,501 KM $7,991 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda Miata MX-5 50th Anniversary Edition | 6-Spd | Nav | Cam | USB 59,799 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$16,991
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2016 Mazda MAZDA3