Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

63,827 KM

Details Description

$16,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | Cam | USB | Htd Seats | Bluetooth | Keyless

Watch This Vehicle
12472507

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | Cam | USB | Htd Seats | Bluetooth | Keyless

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 12472507
  2. 12472507
  3. 12472507
  4. 12472507
  5. 12472507
  6. 12472507
  7. 12472507
Contact Seller

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,827KM
VIN 3MZBM1V76GM313647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Heated Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,827 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda CX-9 GT | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Mazda CX-9 GT | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB 84,127 KM $30,991 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Versa SL | USB | Bluetooth | Keyless | Cruise for sale in Halifax, NS
2012 Nissan Versa SL | USB | Bluetooth | Keyless | Cruise 44,501 KM $7,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda Miata MX-5 50th Anniversary Edition | 6-Spd | Nav | Cam | USB for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Mazda Miata MX-5 50th Anniversary Edition | 6-Spd | Nav | Cam | USB 59,799 KM $27,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2016 Mazda MAZDA3