2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat

Split Rear Seats

Rear-Folding Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Security Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Alarm System

FULLY EQUIPPED

Aux input

Electric Mirrors

Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.