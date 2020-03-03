Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,223KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4812018
  • Stock #: 0549D
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U70GM320563
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
2016 MAZDA 3 GX SEDAN, 4CYL, AUTOMATIC, ONE OWNER, DEALER MAINTAINED. POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING AND MORE. NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY. CALL NOW FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE. 
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Rear-Folding Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Alarm System
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • Keyless Start

