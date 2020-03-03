Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,079KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4812039
  • Stock #: 8270C
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V71GM288270
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
2016 MAZDA 3 GS , ONE OWNER, DEALER MAINTAINED, SUPER LOW MILEAGE. 4CYL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF AND MORE. THIS ONE YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS. NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY. CALL NOW FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE.
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Rear-Folding Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Alarm System
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Sun Roof
  • Electric Mirrors
  • Rear Heating
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

2019 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD
 27,759 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Optima LX
 58,314 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 GT ...
 42,101 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Send A Message