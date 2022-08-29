2016 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 7 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9115447

9115447 Stock #: NB05822A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour blue metallic

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # NB05822A

Mileage 84,758 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.