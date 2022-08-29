Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

84,758 KM

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

84,758KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9115447
  • Stock #: NB05822A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NB05822A
  • Mileage 84,758 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr HB Sport Auto GS, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

