Menu
Account
Sign In
$14,657

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA5

2016 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$14,657

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,298KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5129861
  • Stock #: 75188A
  • VIN: JM1CW2CLXG0191501
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
2016 MAZDA 5 GS, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC, ONE OWNER, DEALER MAINTAINED. NICELY OPTIONED GS TRIM. POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT STEERING, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY. GREAT FAMILY VEHICLE. NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE OR APPLY ONLINE NOW.

We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 30 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance;  you will not be disappointed!   
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Third Row Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Rear-Folding Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Alarm System
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

2014 Nissan Rogue S
 73,001 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-9 GT
 62,136 KM
$26,437 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX
 29,925 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory