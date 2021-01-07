Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

87,860 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E250 Luxury BlueTEC 4MATIC Sedan DIESEL/CERTIFIED/ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E250 Luxury BlueTEC 4MATIC Sedan DIESEL/CERTIFIED/ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

  1. 6419518
  2. 6419518
  3. 6419518
  4. 6419518
  5. 6419518
  6. 6419518
  7. 6419518
  8. 6419518
  9. 6419518
  10. 6419518
  11. 6419518
  12. 6419518
  13. 6419518
  14. 6419518
  15. 6419518
  16. 6419518
  17. 6419518
  18. 6419518
  19. 6419518
  20. 6419518
Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

87,860KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6419518
  • Stock #: 1450
  • VIN: WDDHF9HB8GB191277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1450
  • Mileage 87,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss out on this beautiful E250 4MATIC with a Diesel engine. This luxury sedan is smooth as silk, powerful and fuel efficient. It also comes with many safety features for peace of mind.

We have just run this car through our certification process and it has received a fresh synthetic oil service and new brakes (rotors and pads) all around. All it needs is a new home.

Very well equipped:

- 4MATIC All Wheel Drive

- Factory Navigation

- Premium Audio

- Huge Panoramic Sunroof

- Auto Climate Control

- AMG Port Package

- Blind Spot Assist

- Active Parking Assist

- Collision Warning System with Active Brake Function

- Keyless Go

- So much more.

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Griffin Motors

2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 33,000 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 17,895 KM
$51,990 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28...
 89,978 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

Call Dealer

902-450-XXXX

(click to show)

902-450-0102

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory