2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8
Don't miss out on this beautiful E250 4MATIC with a Diesel engine. This luxury sedan is smooth as silk, powerful and fuel efficient. It also comes with many safety features for peace of mind.
We have just run this car through our certification process and it has received a fresh synthetic oil service and new brakes (rotors and pads) all around. All it needs is a new home.
Very well equipped:
- 4MATIC All Wheel Drive
- Factory Navigation
- Premium Audio
- Huge Panoramic Sunroof
- Auto Climate Control
- AMG Port Package
- Blind Spot Assist
- Active Parking Assist
- Collision Warning System with Active Brake Function
- Keyless Go
- So much more.
We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.
Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations.
Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.
