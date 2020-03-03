Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

Contact Seller

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,987KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4811574
  • Stock #: SP20053A
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW7GZ613101
Exterior Colour
Diamond White Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2016 MITSUBISHI RVR GT AWD! 6 YEARS OF WARRANTY REMAINING LOADED WITH OPTIONS LIKE POWER ADJUSTABLE HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE.

Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 29,664 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Tacoma
 219,057 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Color...
 154,055 KM
$12,788 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Send A Message