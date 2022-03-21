$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2016 Nissan Sentra
2016 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
134,858KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8688440
- Stock #: 9127C
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP4GL679127
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 9127C
- Mileage 134,858 KM
Vehicle Description
VEHICLE SOLD WITH W NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $250 PREPAID VISA AND A FULL TANK OF GAS!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Immobilizer
Anti-Theft
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From City Mazda
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8