$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 4 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10033374

10033374 Stock #: NB42998A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 129,445 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Class IV Hitch Receiver Exterior Spray-in bedliner Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Add Spray-In Bedliner ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT GVWR: 2 880 KGS (6 350 LBS) (STD) POWER & REMOTE ENTRY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Black Exterior Mirrors Premium Vinyl Door Trim w/Map Pocket Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front Floor Mats Carpet Floor Covering BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5.0" Touch/Hands-Free 5" Touchscreen SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port - Charge Only Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Hands-... RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5" Touchscreen SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port - Charge Only Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhea... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Carpet Floor Covering Body-Colour Rear Bum...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.