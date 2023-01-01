Menu
2016 RAM 1500

129,445 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,445KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10033374
  • Stock #: NB42998A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 129,445 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsBrilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat2016 Ram 15004WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Spray-in bedliner
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Additional Features

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Add Spray-In Bedliner
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 2 880 KGS (6 350 LBS) (STD)
POWER & REMOTE ENTRY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Black Exterior Mirrors Premium Vinyl Door Trim w/Map Pocket Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front Floor Mats Carpet Floor Covering
BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5.0" Touch/Hands-Free 5" Touchscreen SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port - Charge Only Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Hands-...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5" Touchscreen SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port - Charge Only Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhea...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Carpet Floor Covering Body-Colour Rear Bum...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

